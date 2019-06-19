|
Joseph R. Laurence, Sr.
ST PETERSBURG, FL - Joseph R Laurence, Sr, 79, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born 1939 in Worcester, Joe is survived by his son, Joseph, Jr.; daughter, Judith Renaud; 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 9 of his 13 siblings. Joe attended Northborough High School and joined his family business EF Laurence Candle Company. Joe moved his family to Florida in 1974 where he built a thriving hair salon and co-founded a souvenir company. Joe was active in the Catholic Church and loved boating and the water. Viewing will be in St Petersburg, FL at Brett Funeral home on Monday 6/24 with a Funeral Mass at St Jude Cathedral on Tuesday 6/25.
