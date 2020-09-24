1/1
Joseph LeClair
1936 - 2020
Joseph A. LeClair Jr. 84

Brooksville, FL (Formerly Rutland, MA) - Le CLAIR, Joseph Alexander Jr., 84, of Brooksville, FL, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital.

Born June 28, 1936 in Worcester, MA, he was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Anna (Doherty) Le Clair. Joe grew up in Worcester where he graduated from St. Peter High School and The College of the Holy Cross in 1958 before serving in the U. S. Army from 1959-63. He then earned his Master's Degree in Education at Worcester State Teachers College and taught for 33 years, mostly in Worcester.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary M. Le Clair; son and daughter-in-law, Joseph M. & Michelle Le Clair of Oxford, MA; daughters and sons-in-law, Christine M. Siciliano of Niantic, CT; Lisa M. & Joseph Wohlleib of Holden, MA, and Denise L. & Richard Rumore of Brooksville, FL; six grandchildren, Michael Le Clair, Matthew Le Clair, Patrick Le Clair, Isabel Siciliano, Nicole Ozkan and her husband, Dean, and Alexander Wohlleib; one great-grandchild, Azra Ozkan.

ARRANGEMENTS BY

MERRITT FUNERAL HOME

BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA

(352)796-6699

www.merrittfuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
