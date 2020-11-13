Joseph A. Ledoux, 90SPENCER - Joseph A. Ledoux, 90, of Spencer, died peacefully, Thursday, Nov. 12th, with his family by his side in Overlook Masonic Home, Charlton.He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Claire M. (Charbonneau) Ledoux, who died in 2017, with whom he was blessed to have spent those many years with. He leaves his son; Mark J. Ledoux, DVM, and his wife Leanne of Brookfield, his daughter; Linda M. Hart, of Charlton, a granddaughter; Laura G. Mair and her husband Daniel, of Glasgow, Scotland, and a step-grandson; Evan, of Brookfield.Joe was born in Worcester, son of Alfred and Antoinette (Bolduc) Ledoux and later graduated from St. Stephen's High School in Worcester. He was a commercial tire salesman for Aronson Tire in Auburn for many years retiring in 2008. After retiring he worked on his son's farm, Overlook Farm in Brookfield. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.Joe was the assistant "Guest Master" at St. Joseph's Abbey for 10 years, a longtime member of the American Legion Post 138 and Knights of Columbus in Spencer. A devoted catholic and lover of his faith, he was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish . He truly loved his family and cherished his time with each of them. Joe's family would like to extend a special "thank you" to his caregivers over the years and the Overlook Masonic Home staff.A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Nov. 16 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church Street, Spencer. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester with Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing. Friends and family are asked to go directly to the church. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Overlook Hospice Services, in Memory of Joseph Ledoux; 88 Masonic Home Rd., Rm 236, Charlton, MA 01507. or to Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish, 46 Maple Street, Spencer, MA 01562 J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.