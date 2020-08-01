Joseph L. LeFrancois, 54
WORCESTER - Joseph Louis LeFrancois, 54, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Milford, son of the late Alde J. and Joan T. (Lyons) LeFrancois and graduated from South High School.
Joe owned and operated YardWorks Landscape Service for many years and most recently, he worked at St. Pierre Manufacturing. Joe enjoyed tinkering, whether it was working on his truck or fixing things for family and friends, and he loved spending hours puttering around his garage. He loved his family and his beloved Chihuahuas, Monster and Buddy, and, of course, Snuggles, who predeceased him. Sunday mornings were spent drinking coffee and working on the Sunday Telegram crossword puzzle.
Joe leaves his wife of 28 years, Rosemary A. (Daly) LeFrancois, a daughter, Kathleen J. LaRose and her fiancé Roberto Ramos of Oxford, his brother, Daniel J. LeFrancois, his wife Barbara and their children, Lisa Derr, her husband John and their children, Fiona and Victoria and Daniel Jr. and his companion Gabriella Sainz and his aunt, Omerthea LaRochelle. A brother Charles T. LeFrancois predeceased him.
Joe also leaves his extended Daly family members; brothers-in-law, Patrick Daly and his wife Bernette of Belchertown, John Daly and Daniel Daly of Cherry Valley, a sister-in-law Helen LaRose and her friend Robert Granville, nephews and nieces, Patrick Daly and his wife Denis of Ohio, Robert Daly of Holyoke, Thomas Daly, his wife Ashley and their children Thomas and Colin of Cherry Valley, Daniel Daly of Leicester and his mom Kathleen Daly, Joshua Wadden, wife Shelby and their children Emmett and Johannah of Dudley, Christopher Daly and his fiancé Laurie Stafinski of Warwick, RI, Michael Daly-LaRose and his wife Tiffany of Oxford and Elizabeth LaRose of Worcester.
He was predeceased by his mother-in-law Helen B. Daly, sisters-in-law; Johannah Wadden, Kathleen Daly and Catherine G. Daly, brothers-in-law, Frederick Wadden and Thomas Daly, and nephew, Joseph Daly.
Visiting hours to celebrate Joe's life will be held Tuesday, August 4th from 5 until 7pm at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street. His funeral will be Wednesday, August 5th from Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Angels Church Maintenance Fund, 1222 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01603 or to contact the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org
to arrange a blood donation.
To place an online message of condolence, please visit