Joseph Listowich Jr.
1945 - 2020
Joseph William Listowich Jr., 75

Mesa, AZ - Joseph William Listowich Jr., 75, was born on May 28, 1945 and died on August 31, 2020 in Mesa, AZ after a years' long battle with multiple myeloma and cardiac amyloidosis. Joe grew up and lived on Wyndhaven Fruit Farm in Sterling MA until 2005.

Joe was predeceased by wife Judy Ann (Bateman) Listowich of Holden, MA on August 11, 2001. He is survived by wife Andrea (Lawton) Listowich, his two adult children Jill and Mark, their spouse's, and two granddaughters. Please make donations on Joe's behalf to First Tee, 425 S. Legacy Trail, St. Augustine, FL 32092.

Melcher Mortuary Mission

Chapel & Crematory, Mesa AZ

(full obituary)


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 6 to Sep. 11, 2020.
