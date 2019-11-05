Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
678 Main Street
Harwich, MA 02645
(508) 432-6696
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
678 Main Street
Harwich, MA 02645
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Church of Nazarene Function Hall
209 Upper County Road,
South Dennis, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Lojko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Lojko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Lojko Obituary
Joseph X. Lojko, 75

SOUTH DENNIS - Joe Lojko, mechanic and auto repair shop owner, passed away on November 4, 2019. Joe grew up in Charlton, MA. He served in the National Guard for six years. Joe lived on the Cape for the past forty-seven years. Joe is predeceased by his late wife, Priscilla Collins-Lojko. He is survived by his brother Walter Lojko of Hyannis, sister Marion Stephens of Charlton, MA and brother and sister-in-law Alex and Pat Lojko of Brewster. Joe is also survived by two sons, Joseph A. Lojko of Duxbury, MA and Jeff (Walter) Lojko of Miami, FL, both from a former marriage to Sandra Walver. Joe has four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Joe's favorite pastimes were boating on Bass River and hunting, snowmobiling and camping in Maine. Joe had a dry wit and an infectious sense of humor. Joe also loved his work. He was a great mechanic who enjoyed connecting with his customers that he called friends. Many came by Joe's shop just to chat or share a coffee. Joe gave a lot to his community and he got a lot from it.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Morris, O'Connor, & Blute Funeral Home, 678 Main Street, Harwich Center. A gathering in celebration of Joe's life will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Church of Nazarene Function Hall, 209 Upper County Road, South Dennis, MA 02660. Burial will be a private service at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Harwich.

In lieu of flowers, please pass on a good deed in Joe's honor.

Notes of comfort may be made to his family at www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -