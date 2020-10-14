Joseph P. Lotuff, Jr., 89Ware - Joseph Patrick Lotuff, Jr., (89) of Ware, Massachusetts died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on October 8, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 57 years, Donna (Messier) Lotuff, his three children Joseph P. Lotuff III (Patricia), Mary L. Feeny (Richard) and Frederick A. (Rick) Lotuff (Colleen) and seven grandchildren, Clark, West, Ainsley, Alden, Ricky, Avery and Audrey. He is survived by his brother Robert Lotuff and sister Shirley Anne Lotuff. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Anne Awad and brother Salim Lotuff.Born in Worcester, MA, he was the son of Joseph S. and Mary (Adam) Lotuff. He graduated from North High School, where he played football, earning the nickname "swivel hips" because of his elusive running style in the backfield. Contemporaneous notes from his school friends paint the picture of a well-liked, fun-loving, thoughtful, sensitive and ambitious young man.While still in high school he began working at his family's manufacturing company on Harding Street in Worcester. He quickly took to work, passed on a football scholarship to college and spent the rest of his career in the textiles business. By the time he was 20, he founded his own company making couture quality children's dresses. His workmanship and mastery of detail caught the attention of other manufacturers, who soon asked him to produce for them. Eventually, with his brothers, he built a textiles manufacturing business. On the same day his eldest son was born, Joe moved his factory operations to the Stone Mill in Ware, MA. The Lotuffs produced their own line of women's sportswear sold to the finest clothing shops around the country. Together with his wife Donna, they worked hard. With love, grit and determination, they built their version of the American dream.Relatively late in life, he took up three sports better learned early. Joe learned to ski at 40. With his usual optimistic enthusiasm and over time, he developed the skills necessary to crash into the liftline under the single chair at Mad River Glen during Christmas Week. Embarrassing to his children (all lifelong skiers because of him), he was somehow able to make friends as a direct result of the incident. He took up tennis and some of his best friends in life were his tennis buddies. Luckily, later in life, he had golf, and his game improved with age.He cooked to demonstrate his love, and he was considered one of the best when it came to a traditional salad with his famous lemon and olive oil dressing. His homemade hummus and a great piece of lamb or steak, occasionally cooked in the fireplace, were heartwarming offerings for those who happened to be in the house. He and Donna happily welcomed any and all of their children's friends. As welcomed guests, they were always greeted by Joe with a joyful smile, a friendly ear, a word or two of encouragement and the wisdom to let kids be kids, up to a point.In retirement, Joe enjoyed coaching his three children in their life's pursuits and was overjoyed to be with his grandchildren. He was a member of Ocean Reef, Wianno Yacht Club and the Wianno Club, where he scored a hole in one, on the fifth hole, at 85 years of age. This was in some ways a miraculous shot considering he was not a great golfer and he had recently recovered from a life-threatening heart attack, suffered on the tennis court.Joe was willing to try anything, was quick with his laughter, and he put everything he had into every second of his life. His special gift was his ability to understand the needs and concerns of other people. He was a delightful companion, a disciplined, ethical businessman, always on time and habitually meticulous. Above all, Joe cared for, cherished and faithfully provided for his family with unlimited love and all the effort he could undertake, which was significant. He respected his parents, loved his siblings, honored his wife, and was attentive to his children. He was a modest man of faith and integrity.There will be a private Funeral Mass for his family at St. Mary's Church in Ware. In these times which restrict our ability to gather in his memory, the family invites you to share your thoughts and remembrances of him in writing to Dad@Lotuff.com so that they can be shared with his grandchildren. His family is so very grateful for the outpouring of love that we have received since his passing.Charbonneau Funeral Home, 30 Pleasant Street in Ware is assisting his family with arrangements.An online guest book is available at