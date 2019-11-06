|
|
Joseph R. Loughlin, 36
MARLBOROUGH - Surrounded by his loving family, Joseph R. Loughlin, 36, passed away on Monday November 4, 2019 after a gutsy and dignified battle with brain cancer. He was born in Framingham, the son of Dr. Stephen Loughlin and Candace (Chipman) Loughlin of Marlborough.
Besides his parents he is survived by a brother Jesse Loughlin of Marlborough, a sister Jenna Espinosa and her husband Robert of Framingham, Anna Loughlin of Marlborough, his maternal grandmother Irene Chipman of Marlborough, a niece Cora Espinosa, a nephew Dylan Loughlin and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Joseph grew up in Berlin and attended Nashoba Regional High School where he enjoyed being on the Cross Country and Track Teams. He graduated with a degree in Communications from Worcester State College. Joseph will be remembered for his quick wit, charm, and sense of humor. He loved life and was a truly unique individual. Joe had various streams of income but worked consistently doing medical transcription with his father. He is dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Joe's life will begin at 3pm Sunday November 10th at the Trinity Church of Northborough and continue at the Marlborough Country Club, 200 Concord Rd. Marlborough, immediately after the service. All are encouraged to join us.
Memorial Contributions can be made to VNA Care Hospice, 199 Rosewood Dr., Danvers MA 01923.
Arrangements under the direction of the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com) Marlborough.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019