Joseph C. Luks, 83
AUBURN - Joseph C. "Joe" Luks, 83, of Auburn, died peacefully in the comfort of his own home on Wednesday March 18, 2020, with his devoted family by his side.
Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Joe was one of three children born to the late Joseph T. and Theresa M. (Michalak) Luks. Upon graduating from Auburn High School in 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served for several years during the Korean Conflict. Joe then began attending F. Harold Daniels Forestry School in Rutland, after his honorable discharge from active duty. Joe dedicated over 25 years of his career to the Town of Auburn Highway Department, where he worked as a Highway Surveyor. He also served on the Auburn Fire Department for eighteen years and was Lieutenant.
He enjoyed reading, Bible study, fishing, hunting, gardening, and travelling, but most of all, Joe loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph W. Luks and his wife Linda M. of Auburn, and Daniel T. Luks and his wife Charlene A. of Oakham; his step-children, Pamela M. Wright and her husband Kenneth R. Wright, II of Oxford, Pat I. Spitz and her husband William of Oxford, and Richard J. Vincent of Oxford; fifteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; his brother, Richard Luks and his wife Linda of Auburn; several nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Mary. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his first wife and the mother of his children, Wanda (Allgor) Luks; his second wife, Marilyn (Vincent) Luks; and his sister, Dorothy Broghammer.
His family would like to thank Central MA Hospice and BrightStar Care, as well as his caretakers, Roberta, Shirley, and Barbara, for their support during his last several months of care.
Mr. Luks' funeral Mass will be celebrated privately for his family, followed by burial – military honors will be rendered at a later date. There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date, for all to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central MA Hospice, 191 Pakachoag Street, Auburn, MA 01501. To leave a note of condolence for his family or to share a fond memory of Joe, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020