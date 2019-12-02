|
Joseph M. LeBlanc, 92
Auburn - Joseph M. LeBlanc, 92, died peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Northborough. He was born in Boston, the son of Peter and Emma (LeBlanc) LeBlanc.
Joseph enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre during WWII. With a talent for illustrating and the mind of an engineer, Joseph went on to work as a draftsman for Wyman Gordon Co. for over 40 years, retiring in 1987. While working at the company he fell in love with a coworker, Betty Booth. The couple married and shared 68 wonderful years together. A proud Veteran, Joseph was a member of the VFW Post 5663 and the American Legion Post 0058, both in Oxford and was a member of the Greendale Retired Men's Club. He had a passion for golf and served as Secretary for his golf league. In his younger years, Joseph enjoyed music; playing both the drums and organ, and dancing with his wife. His more recent passion was for the New England Patriots. He never missed a game. Above all Joseph enjoyed the company of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joseph will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth "Betty"(Booth) LeBlanc; his son, Paul LeBlanc and his wife, Tammy of Reston, VA; his sister, Loretta O'Connor and her husband, Vincent of Waltham; his grandchildren, Francine Mitchell and her husband, TJ of Spencer, Laura LeBlanc of Clearwater, FL, Emma LeBlanc of Boulder, CO, David LeBlanc of the Bronx, NY, Lisa LeBlanc of NY, NY and Julie LeBlanc of Brighton; his great grandchildren, Alyssa, Caleb, Zeke and Evangeline; and his daughters-in-law, Angel LeBlanc of FL and Teri LeBlanc of NH. Joseph was predeceased by his sons, Stephen LeBlanc and Mark LeBlanc; and his brother, Paul "Robbie" LeBlanc.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. George Church, 40 Brattle St., Worcester. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richard's Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Why Me, Sherry's House, 1152 Pleasant St., Worcester, MA 01602 or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9168. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019