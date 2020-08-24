Joseph Magliaro

Joseph "Joe Mag" Magliaro 74Worcester - It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of a great friend and community supporter, Joseph A. "Joe Mag" Magliaro, Jr. 74 of Shrewsbury formerly of Worcester who passed away with his wife and best friend Laurie, children, family, and friends by his side on Saturday night August 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours Thursday, August 27th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. COVID-19 restrictions requiring Masks and social distancing will apply. A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition.