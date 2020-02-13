|
Joseph M. Mazzulo, Jr. 66
Westborough - Joseph M. Mazzulo, Jr., 66, of Westborough and formerly of Brecksville, OH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital in Worcester. He was the beloved husband to Janet M. (McClain) Mazzulo.
Born in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of the late Joseph M. Sr. and Sylvia (Favino) Mazzulo and stepmother Serafina (Lombardo) Mazzulo.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Joseph M. Mazzulo, III of Westborough; a sister, Joanne DiGuilio and her husband David, of Northfield, OH; and two nieces, Nicole DiGuilio and Krista Hritz and her husband David.
Calling hours at the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St. Westborough, are Sunday, February 16, from 2 to 4 P.M.
Calling hours at the Ripepi Funeral home, 5762 Pearl Rd. Parma, OH, are Friday, February 21, from 5 to 8 P.M.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22, at 10 A.M. in St. Basil Church, 8700 Brecksville Rd, Brecksville, OH. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Brook Park, OH.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Vettes to Vets, 47 Renwick Rd., Wakefield, MA 01880 (www.vettestovets.org).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020