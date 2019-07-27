|
Father Joseph McKiernan, 92
SHREWSBURY - Father, Joseph W. McKiernan, 92, passed away on Friday, July 26th at the Christopher House of Worcester.
He leaves a sister, Mary Manning of Braintree; a niece Patricia Manning; six nephews, Michael, Kevin, Joseph, John, Daniel, Robert, and their families, including 19 grandnieces and grandnephews and many other relatives and friends. He was born in Woonsocket, RI and is predeceased by his parents, Francis and Ellen (McCarthy) McKiernan.
He was raised in Millville and attended Millville schools and Blackstone High School. He graduated from St. Mary High School, Milford, and attended The College of the Holy Cross. He studied for the priesthood in the Seminary of Philosophy and the Grand Seminary both in Montreal. He was ordained on May 19, 1951 by Bishop John J. Wright in St. Paul Cathedral, Worcester.
Father McKiernan served as an assistant at St. Patrick's Church in Rutland from 1951 to 1954, at St. George's Church in Worcester as a curate from 1954 to 1960, at St. Stephen's Church in Worcester as a curate from 1960 to 1961, at St. Luke's Church in Westboro as a curate from 1961 to 1966, at St. John's Church in Clinton as an assistant from 1966 to 1969, at Our Lady of the Rosary in Spencer as Pastor from 1969 to 1974, Sacred Heart Church of Jesus Church in Gardner as Pastor from 1974 to 1980, at Immaculate Conception Church in Worcester as Pastor from 1980 to 1989, at St. Mary's Church in Uxbridge as Pastor from 1989 to 1994 and then retired as a Senior Priest at St. Mark's Church in Sutton.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Bishop Robert J. McManus on Thursday Aug. 1st at 11 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, 356 Boston Road in Sutton. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Blackstone. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions, in his name may be made to the Priests' Retirement Fund, 49 Elm St. Worcester, MA 01609. Please visit Father McKiernan's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 27 to July 31, 2019