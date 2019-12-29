|
Joseph Patrick McMahon Sr. 85
Marlborough / Hampton Beach, NH - On December 26th 2019 Joe McMahon passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Joe was an avid sports fan playing hockey, football and baseball. His favorite pastime was watching his Boston teams and yard sales. In the 1970s, Joe coached the Marlborough Youth Hockey Tigers. He loved all of his players and enjoy coaching and mentoring.
Joe was owner operator of Fay Byrne Plumbing Company in Marlborough for over 30 years before retiring to Hampton Beach, NH.
Joe was born and raised in Hudson, MA by his loving parents George McMahon and Irene McMahon (Queen). His beautiful younger sister Elizabeth (Betty) McRell passed in 2000.Joe is survived by his loyal, ever present sister, Constance DeFalco of Clinton MA.
Joe met and married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Patricia Joanne McMahon (Patterson). They were married 55 years when Patty passed in March 2011, with Joe lovingly caring for her and by her side.
Together they had five children Carly Perna of Borrego Springs ,CA, Donna and Michael Santella of Marlborough, Cindy and James McStay of Marlborough, Joseph McMahon Jr. and Ken Franzen of San Diego, CA and Robert McMahon and Suzanne of Hampton Beach, NH. Joe also leaves 12 grandchildren Jillian ,Joseph Louis, Michael, Matthew, Rachel Justin, Carly, Robert, Jessika, James, Joshua and Joseph Trevor and 11 adoring great grandchildren, Jayde, Mia, Madison, Nico, Dyani, Jacoby, Drew, Samantha, Hannah, Louis and Gianna.
Joe's extended family included many loved nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours and private burial will be at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019