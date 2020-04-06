|
Joseph Mikenas, Jr., 38
Shrewsbury - Joseph M. Mikenas Jr. of Shrewsbury, MA (formerly of Hudson, NH) was born August 11, 1981 in Concord, MA and passed away suddenly on April 3, 2020 at UMass in Worcester Massachusetts. He was 38 years of age.
Joseph was a talented musician, he loved music and playing many different instruments, especially guitar. He loved to draw and was an advanced student in school. Joseph studied at the Milford elementary school and finished in the Merrimack NH school system. He went to night school to achieve his electrician license all while working full time and supporting his family. Joe played Babe Ruth baseball and his nickname was "Smoking Joe" no one could touch his fast balls.
He played basketball and Pop Warner football. Joe's greatest loves were his daughter and his family. Joseph worked his way to Journey Man Electrician and did his apprenticeship with Malley Electric in Hudson, NH.
Joe is predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Joseph Mikenas Sr. of California, maternal grandparents, Mary Junta of Burlington, MA, Samuel Junta of Charlestown MA, cousin Quinlan Barrett Junta, and Uncle Jamie Junta of Charlestown.
Joseph leaves behind his beloved girlfriend, Tara Hassard and her two children, Naryan and Sierra Hassard, of Shrewsbury, MA, his beloved daughter Jacy Mikenas of Manchester, NH, his father Joseph Mikenas of Shrewsbury, MA, his mother Agnes Johnson and stepfather William Johnson of Hudson, NH, his beloved sister Shannon Hansen and her husband Josh Hansen of Milford, NH, his niece and nephew Adelyn and Brody Hansen and his sister Taylor Mikenas of Epping, NH.
He also leaves behind aunts and uncles Barbara and Arthur Tracy, Maryellen and Richard Brown, John and Susan Junta, Thomas Junta, Anne and Bernie Kelly, Mike Junta, Theresa Lawton, Daniel and Caroline Junta, Paul and Sheila Junta Patrick and Caroline Junta. Also, many cousins and his best friend Bernie Kelly III.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the services for Joe will be determined at a later date. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020