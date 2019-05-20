|
Joseph M. Mikolajczak
Webster - Joseph M. "Joe Mike" Mikolajczak, 84, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 19, 2019. His wife of 32 years, Lillian T. (Pelletier) Mikolajczak, passed away in 1988.
He leaves 3 children, Robyn C. Leo of Pomfret, CT and her former husband Samuel J. Leo of Thompson, CT; Patrice E. Bernier and her husband Alan R. Bernier of Thompson, CT, and James J. Mikolajczak and his wife Dr. Leslie Harold of Northboro; 6 grandchildren, Danielle Wallace, David Bernier, Dr. Hannah Leo, Hallie Leo, Lily Mikolajczak and Julia Mikolajczak; 2 great-grandchildren, Lilly and Jacoby Wallace; a brother, Thomas Mikolajczak of Shrewsbury; his longtime sweetheart, Susan R. Schade of Webster; nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Adolph, John and Nicholas Mikolajczak and by 3 sisters, Bernice Drescher, Loretta Kwasniewski and Mary Levitre.
He was born in Dudley, the youngest child of Stanislaus and Bridget (Rybacki) Mikolajczak and lived in Webster and Dudley all his life. He graduated from Bartlett High School in 1953 where he was a three-letter athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He later played in the Jack Benny Softball League.
Mr. Mikolajczak worked for over 35 years at Pratt-Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, CT, retiring as a purchaser in 1992. In his retirement, he was a professional attendant at the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home and at Scanlon Funeral Service.
Joe was a communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church where he served as a collector and as a captain of the 25 club. He was a life member of the Auburn-Webster Lodge of Elks #2118, a member of the Serra Club of Southern Worcester County, and a former member of the Quinebaug Valley Singers and the Yankee chapter of the Antique Outboard Club. He enjoyed New England sports and his antique cars.
He attended his grandchildren's many events as they were growing. He loved to engage people he met with quips, a smile, and a sparkle in his eye.
His funeral will be held Thursday, May 23, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School St., Webster, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 16 East Main Street. Burial will be in St. Joseph Garden of Peace. Visiting hours will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday, May 22, in the funeral home. Donations in his name may be made to either Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 18 East Main Street, or to the Serra Club of Southern Worcester County, c/o Sylwia Kohut, Treasurer, 29 Slater Street, both in Webster, MA 01570.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2019