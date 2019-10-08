|
Joseph S. Mirante Jr. 71
Mr. Joseph S. Mirante Jr. 71, passed away on Tuesday October 8th 2019 at his home with his family by his side.
Joe was born on April 26, 1948 in Worcester a son of Sadie (Hajjar) Mirante and the late Joseph S. Mirante Sr.
A lifelong resident, Joe was educated through the Worcester schools, graduating from Commerce High School, Class of 1966.
Joe worked for many years at Norton Company in Worcester. He was a loving son and brother. Joe never turned his back on anyone, always helping anyone who needed help.
His greatest joy was fishing. Where the fish were biting Joe was there. He also enjoyed spending time riding his Harley.
He is survived by his loving mom, Sadie (Hajjar) Mirante, his loving wife, Rocilda (Demenezes) Mirante, his brother, Paul A. Mirante; his sister, Carol A. Stankus; his three children, Joseph Mirante III and his wife Rose, Donna Brisson and Lisa Mirante; he leaves his seven grandchildren, Jorge, Wesley, Amanda, Alyssa, Erik, Amber and Anthony; a nephew, Joe Stankus and his wife Tracey, a niece, Barbara Milkman and her husband Steven; and several great grandchildren.
Joe was pre-deceased by his grandson, Michael Mirante and his brother in law, Anthony Stankus.
His funeral will take place on Friday October 11th at FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, 9 Branch St. Worcester, Ma. at 9:00am. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 256 Hamilton St Worcester at 10:00 am. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Oct 10th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm in the Funeral Home. Burial will be in St John's Cemetery. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Louis M. Fazio III, Director, for directions and to express your condolences please visit
