Joseph T. Modesty, 81Worcester - Joseph T. Modesty, 81, of Worcester passed away June 9, 2020 in Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester. His wife of 38 years, Maureen A. O'Brien-Modesty passed away, June 9, 2015.Joseph was born in Louisville, KY a son of Lawrence W. and Kathleen (Skeeters) Modesty. Joseph proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1964. During that time, he received the Good Conduct Award and the Airforce Longevity Service Award. He was a longtime employee of Honeywell and worked on many projects in collaboration with NASA including space shuttle missions. During this time Joseph received a service award from NASA.Joseph leaves three brothers, Robert, Phillip, and Louis Modesty all of Kentucky; his sisters-in-law; Eileen Rock, Kathleen O'Brien-Steinhart, Rita O'Brien, and Sherry O'Brien; two nephews, John O'Brien (his rock), and Larry Modesty; seven nieces, Colleen Rosales, Alexis Roche, Erin Steinhart, Whitney Bailey, Brigitte Dunagan, Gabrielle Rosales, and Kallie O'Brien; several great nephews & great nieces. He was predeceased by two brothers, Lawrence and Bernard Modesty, three sisters, Mary E. Chambers, Laura Mae Whiteside, and Phyllis Ann Modesty, and a nephew, James O'Brien. Joseph's family would like to extend their gratitude to his caretaker Agnes.Joseph was a longtime volunteer as a reader at the Grafton Street School and received the Thomas Jefferson Award. This award is given to those in Central Massachusetts who have made outstanding contributions to society, especially over a number of years. Joseph will be sadly missed by his family and friends.Funeral Services will be held privately and a memorial service will be held at a later date.