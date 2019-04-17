|
Joseph W. Morley, Sr.
LEICESTER - Joseph W. Morley, Sr., 85, of 111 Huntoon Memorial Highway, Rochdale, MA, died peacefully, Monday, April 15, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He leaves his sons Joseph W. Morley, Jr., of Tujunga, CA., John Morley of Joshua Tree, CA., and Robert Morley of Utah, a sister June Holovnia of Tuscon, AZ, 9 grandchildren, Jorel, Hattie, Stephenie, Desiree, John Jr., Justin, Cortney, Corey, Casey, many nieces and nephews, and his sisters in-law Claudette Morley of Leicester MA and Sandra Morley of Webster MA . He also leaves his goddaughter Diane Morley of Spencer, MA and his guardians/nieces Donna Pina of Warren, MA and Denise Weikel of Leicester, MA. He is predeceased by his daughters; Bonnie and Deborah Morley, brothers Walter, John, and Edward Morley, and his sister Anna Morley Reynolds. He was born in Worcester, the son of Sylvester and Grace (Jalbert) Morley and graduated from Leicester High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He worked as custodian at Leicester High School; he retired in 1995. Joe was a member of St. Joseph/St.Pius X Parish. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and enjoyed spending time with family.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 23, from the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester with a funeral Mass at 11 am in St. Pius X Church, 1161 Main St., Leicester, followed by Military Honors. Calling hours are Monday, April 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Leicester at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either American Parkinson's Disease, 72 E.Concord St., Unit C3, Boston, MA 02118 or Ascend Hospice, 100 Locke Dr., Marlborough, MA 01752.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019