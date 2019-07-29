Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Robert J Miller Funeral Home
175 Old Worcester Rd.
Charlton, MA 01507
(508) 248-4200
Joseph Nardone


1957 - 2019
Joseph Nardone Obituary
Joseph Anthony Nardone, 61

Leicester -

Joseph Anthony Nardone, 61, passed away tragically as the result of an auto accident on July 23, 2019.

Joe was born October 9, 1957 in Southbridge.

He leaves his sons, Joseph Nardone of Spring Lake, NC and Justin Cobinski of MO; daughters, Barbara Cline of GA and Tera Griffin of SC; grandchildren, Dante Menscer of NC, Alaura and Kaylee Repass-Nardone of VA; his mother, Shirley Bilodeau; brothers, Michael J. Nardone and wife Cheryl of Charlton, Fran Bilodeau and wife Barbara, Thomas Nardone of NH, David Nardone of North Brookfield; sisters, Margaret (Bilodeau) Tremblay and husband Buzz, Nancy (Bilodeau) Lucciarini and husband Kevin, with so many nieces and nephews he was able to have a special impact on Michael A. Nardone and wife Rebecca of Charlton, Jennifer and Christopher Foreman of Holland, Laurel Star LaChance of Charlton, and Lana LaChance of Holland.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife Michelle, father Michael A. Nardone and step mother Regina Nardone, brothers, Michael Francis John and Anthony Nardone.

Private Graveside Services with Military Honors will be August 3, 2019 in West Ridge Cemetery, Charlton.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joe's name to: s Project, P.O.Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

The ROBERT J. MILLER-CHARLTON FUNERAL HOME, 175 Old Worcester Rd., is assisting the family with arrangements.

RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 29 to July 30, 2019
