Joseph P. Orlando, 91
WESTBOROUGH - Joseph P. Orlando, 91, of Westborough, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare in Worcester after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Ada (Sabatini) Orlando.
Born in Westborough, he was the son of the late Michael and Antoinette (Antonio) Orlando. He was educated in Westborough schools and was a 1946 graduate of Westborough High School.
During the Korean Conflict he served with the U.S. Navy.
Mr. Orlando was employed for 40 years as an Electronic Technician and Electrician at Bay State Abrasives. He also worked for the Town of Westborough as the Electrical Inspector.
He was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church and has been a lifelong resident of Westborough.
He is survived by four children, Jo Anne Aramini and her husband, Victor, of Westborough, Robert Orlando and his wife, Judy, of Milton, Joseph Orlando of Westborough and Antoinette Kennedy and her husband, Brian, of Shrewsbury; four sisters, Constance Malhoit, Jean Orlando and Ann Marie Brown all of Westborough and Antoinette Weeden of Florida; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife he was predeceased by his siblings, Camillo, Leo, Louis, Michael, Rose, Angelina and Mary Orlando and Louise Cote.
A private funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Luke the Evangelist Church followed by burial in St. Luke's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Telegram and Gazette Santa, c/o Commerce Bank, PO Box 15020, Worcester, MA 01615 or to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019