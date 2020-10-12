Joseph "Pete" PetersonPutnam - Joseph "Pete" Peterson, 77, of Putnam, CT passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, CT. Born September 5, 1943 in Worcester, MA, son of the late Joseph and Katherine (Sampson) Peterson. Joe was the beloved husband of Cassandra "Sandy" (King) Peterson. They were married in 1981.Joe worked for Cullinan Engineering for 20 years and then worked for the city of Worcester's Department of Engineering as a Civil Engineer, retiring after 28 years. He was a lifetime member of the Flotilla 1001 of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary and an active member of the Putnam Aspinock Historical Society. Joe loved saltwater fishing and researching the genealogy of his family. He played in the Windham County Men's Dartball League for many years.Joe leaves his wife Sandy Peterson of Putnam, CT; his sons Jesse Peterson of Putnam, CT and Cameron Peterson and his wife Erin of Ronkonkoma, NY; his sister Carol Peterson and her spouse Ann Cooney of Worcester, MA; his nephews Ken Peterson of Worcester, MA and Tom Peterson of Jefferson, MA. Joe was predeceased by a brother Kenneth Peterson.Calling Hours will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM with a Funeral Service at 5:00 PM at Smith and Walker Funeral Home, 148 Grove Street, Putnam, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Putnam Aspinock Historical Society, PO Box 465, Putnam, CT 06260. Share a memory atSmith and WalkerFuneral Home