Joseph F. Piscitelli, Sr.
Auburn - Joseph F. Piscitelli, Sr., 84, of Auburn, passed way on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Sterling Village Nursing and Rehabilitation. He joins his beloved wife of forty-seven years, Jacqueline (Ryan) Piscitelli, who predeceased him in June 2003.
Joseph is survived by his loving daughter, Ann-Marie Tettis of Millbury; and a son, Joseph F. Piscitelli, Jr. of Rutland; a brother Felix Piscitelli; a sister, Antoinette Dempsey; three grandchildren, Joseph Button, Samantha Tettis, and Vincent J. Tettis; many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by three brothers and two sisters, Marino, Frank and Anthony Piscitelli, Rose Piscitelli and Mary Prizio. Joseph was born in The Bronx, New York, a son of the late, Marino and Michelina (DiSilvestri) Piscitelli, and served in the National Guard.
Joseph worked as a traffic engineer for the City of Worcester, from 1962 until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Our Lady of Loreto Parish, and was active in the church RCIA program and Confirmation class preparations for that sacrament. He was a coach with Joe DiMaggio Little League and served as treasurer for the minor league teams. He was also a member of the Auburn Elk's Club.
Due to the current health crisis and resulting government restrictions, services will be held privately. Interment beside his wife will be in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.
A Memorial Service will be held at a time and date to be announced.
The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020