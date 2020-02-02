Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Polansky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Polansky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Polansky Obituary
Joseph W. Polansky, 65

Lancaster - Joseph W. Polansky, 65, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Leominster Hospital following a period of declining health. He is survived by the love of his life, Irene Doucette of Lancaster; daughter, Kati Cage and grandson Eli Cage of Hudson, FL; siblings: Sarah Spencer & husband John; Susan Polansky; and Ellen Polansky, all of Lancaster; and William Polansky of Dunedin, FL; nephew Marc DeMarco of Berkeley, CA; his canine companions Woody & Lady, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his brother Arthur Polansky. A lifelong resident of Lancaster, Joe was born son of the late Henry and Emily (Chickering) Polansky and was a graduate of the Nashoba Regional High School, Class of 1972. He achieved his undergraduate degree in Physics and Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Blessed with a brilliant mind, Joe was an expert in the fields of accounting, local history, and landscaping. He was an accomplished card player who won numerous poker and bridge tournaments throughout the years. Additional hobbies include playing golf, working in the yard, and listening to Fox News and talk radio. He loved animals, the outdoors, and any opportunity to help another in need. Joe was known for his kindness, keen wit and sense of humor and will be forever remembered as a loving companion, father, brother, uncle, son, and friend. He was happiest in the company of his family and especially his grandson since they both shared a love for dinosaurs. A Calling Hour will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5 until 6PM with a Funeral Service to follow at 6PM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Burial will later be held in Eastwood Cemetery, Lancaster. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joseph Polansky to: Animal Shelter Inc., 17 Laurelwood Rd., Sterling, MA 01564. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 2 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -