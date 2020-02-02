|
|
Joseph W. Polansky, 65
Lancaster - Joseph W. Polansky, 65, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Leominster Hospital following a period of declining health. He is survived by the love of his life, Irene Doucette of Lancaster; daughter, Kati Cage and grandson Eli Cage of Hudson, FL; siblings: Sarah Spencer & husband John; Susan Polansky; and Ellen Polansky, all of Lancaster; and William Polansky of Dunedin, FL; nephew Marc DeMarco of Berkeley, CA; his canine companions Woody & Lady, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his brother Arthur Polansky. A lifelong resident of Lancaster, Joe was born son of the late Henry and Emily (Chickering) Polansky and was a graduate of the Nashoba Regional High School, Class of 1972. He achieved his undergraduate degree in Physics and Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Blessed with a brilliant mind, Joe was an expert in the fields of accounting, local history, and landscaping. He was an accomplished card player who won numerous poker and bridge tournaments throughout the years. Additional hobbies include playing golf, working in the yard, and listening to Fox News and talk radio. He loved animals, the outdoors, and any opportunity to help another in need. Joe was known for his kindness, keen wit and sense of humor and will be forever remembered as a loving companion, father, brother, uncle, son, and friend. He was happiest in the company of his family and especially his grandson since they both shared a love for dinosaurs. A Calling Hour will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5 until 6PM with a Funeral Service to follow at 6PM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Burial will later be held in Eastwood Cemetery, Lancaster. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joseph Polansky to: Animal Shelter Inc., 17 Laurelwood Rd., Sterling, MA 01564. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 2 to Feb. 7, 2020