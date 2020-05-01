|
|
Joseph R. Policelli 71
Worcester - WORCESTER - Joseph R. Policelli, 71, of Worcester, a respected organist and beloved professor of music, died April 27 at the UMass Medical Center of complications from COVID-19.
He was born in Cambridge on Oct. 29, 1948, the son of Josephine and the late Frank Policelli. Joseph grew up in Medford and attended the School of the Immaculate Conception in Malden, and graduated from Boys Catholic High School (now Malden Catholic High School). He later earned a degree in Sacred Music from Boston University.
Joseph served as an altar boy and took piano lessons as a child, developing a love for church music. He eventually served for 50 years as director of music or accompanist in churches, most recently as music director at St. Columbkille Church in Brighton, and an accompanist at Temple Beth Shalom in Needham for several years. He also served at St. Paul's Church in Wellesley, St. Pius V in Lynn, and St. Joseph in Malden, and was known to elevate the standard of music and liturgy in every parish he was associated with.
He was also an active and prominent figure in the Worcester music community, well-known for his work as Dean of the Worcester Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.
He joined Worcester Polytechnic Institute as an adjunct professor of music in 1995, and was greatly respected by his fellow faculty and students, to whom he gave selflessly of his time and expertise. Students loved him and recognized that he would take whatever time was needed to ensure that each could succeed in their classes.
In addition to being a brilliant organist, Joe was director of music at Saint Paul's Cathedral in Worcester through the 1980s and served there for almost 17 years. His programs at Saint Paul included hundreds of masses and services with a renowned choir and with organ music of the highest standard. He appreciated the musicians who worked with him.
Audiences would travel great distances to attend these beautiful liturgies for the quality of the outstanding music. In addition to liturgies, he presented formal concerts of choral masterworks with orchestra as part of the Cathedral's amazing music series. He invited the WPI brass ensemble to play at Saint Paul's every year.
In addition to his mother, Joseph is survived by a sister, Lorraine Mayne of North Reading, and a brother, Richard Policelli of Pelham, NH, four nieces, one grand-nephew and grand-niece. He will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford when public gatherings are allowed.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Joseph's memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Columbkille's Parish, 321 Market Street, Brighton, MA 02135.
-30-
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020