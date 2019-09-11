|
Joseph M. Proia
UXBRIDGE - Joseph M. Proia, 69, of Uxbridge was killed in a motorcycle accident on Sunday September 8, 2019 in Oxford. He was the husband of Jane A (Black) Proia.
Joe was an industrial arts and special needs teacher in the Hopedale Public School System for 20 years. He was also the "Supreme Leader" of Ironstone Ventures and was the owner, chief mechanic and instructor from 1994 – 2014. He was also a motorcycle Rider/Coach from 1982-2014.
Mr. Proia was born in 1949 in Attleboro the son of the late Rocco and Linda (Laninfa) Proia and was a graduate of Attleboro High School and earned his Master's Degree in Education from Rhode Island College in 1979.
Joe was an accomplished educator and motorcyclist. He was a generous, witty and dedicated individual who loved riding and was passionate about motorcycle safety. He was a member of the riding community and was the Treasurer of the Worcester County Motorcyclists Survivors Fund and a member of the Uxbridge Friends Meetinghouse.
Joe loved life and has traveled throughout the world. He loved music, science, working with his hands, and his dogs.. He was a true "Renaissance Man".
In addition to his wife Jane of 48 years, he is survived by two brothers, Bernard and his wife Lucille Proia and Rocco and his wife Happy Proia all of Attleboro and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a dear friend Marc Richard of Douglas.
Visiting hours will be held on Fri. Sept. 13, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 North Main St. (Rt 122), Uxbridge.
Funeral services will be held on Sat. Sept. 14,2019 at 11 AM in the funeral home.
Please omit flowers and memorial donations may be made to the Habitat for Humanity, 640 Lincoln St., Suite 100, Worcester, MA 01605 or to the Blackstone Regional Animal Shelter, c/o Town of Blackstone, 15 St. Paul St., Blackstone, MA 01504.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019