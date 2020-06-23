Joseph Reardon Jr., 59Worcester - Joseph J. Reardon Jr., 59, of Worcester passed away in his home on Sunday, June 21st 2020 after an extended illness.Mr. Reardon is survived by his son, CJ Reardon and his wife Kristy of Leicester; his mother, Patricia (Goodwin) Reardon of Worcester; five sisters, Susan Zack and her husband, Robert of Worcester, Patricia Ginese and her husband, Anthony of Worcester; Joan Flury and her husband, Robert of Sumter, SC, Colleen Raymond and her husband, Michael of Worcester and Nancy Bayly and her husband, Gary of Atlanta, GA; a granddaughter, Fallyn Reardon; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.Jay was born in Worcester and is predeceased by his father Joseph J. Reardon. He graduated from Burncoat High School and has worked for the City of Worcester School Department at Burncoat Middle School for the past 25 years.Mr. Reardon was a devout fan of the Boston Bruins, but he was truly the happiest when he was able to spend time with his family, especially the "Apple of his Eye" his granddaughter, Fallyn.Funeral services for Mr. Reardon are being held privately and directed by Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond Street, Worcester. Memorial contributions in memory of Jay may be made to the Reliant Foundation, 120 Front Street 4th Floor, Worcester, MA 01608 as a thank you for the exceptional care that he received from the Saint Vincent Cancer and Wellness Center.To share a memory of Jay or to sign his online guestbook, please visit