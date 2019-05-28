|
|
Joseph L. Robillard, 59
WEBSTER - Joseph L Robillard, 59, of Webster was stricken ill and died Saturday May 25th 2019 while on vacation in Lake George, NY with his family .
He is survived by his wife of 31 years Linda (Wray) Robillard; two sons, Joshua Robillard of Webster, MA and Kyle Robillard of Woonsocket, RI; his mother Doris (Frechette) Robillard of Cherry Valley; five siblings, Edward Robillard and his wife Rosa of Moreno Valley, CA, David Robillard and his wife Virginia of Tuscon, AZ, Joyce Ellis and her husband Richard of Charlton, Donna Jyringi and her husband Christopher of Leicester, and James Huges-Robillard and his wife Samantha of Clifton Park, NY; many nieces and nephews.
He was born in Worcester, MA. He is the son of the late Edward G. Robillard and Doris (Frechette). He graduated from Leicester High School in 1977. He was a machinist with Lenze A.C. Tech for over 25 years, retiring due to illness. Joseph loved spending time with his family, fishing and boating with his sons and his dog Barnaby always at his side. They would go camping on weekends, one of his favorite spots was Patience Island in Narragansett Bay. He enjoyed landscaping and cutting down trees and stacking firewood, working on his boat, and going to the ocean.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 AM on Friday, May 31 at St. Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb St., Webster, MA. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Garden of Peace Cemetery, Webster. Calling hours will be Friday, May 31 from 9 to 10:30 AM at Bartel Funeral Home and Chapel 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley, MA. For his guest book and tribute,
www.bartelfuneral home
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2019