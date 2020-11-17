Joseph J. Romano, Jr.
Shrewsbury - Joseph J. Romano Jr. 84, of Shrewsbury, MA, passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, November 16, 2020, with his devoted wife by his side. Joe was a long-time resident of Worcester before moving to Shrewsbury, six years ago.
Born and raised in Worcester, Joseph was the eldest son of Joseph J. and Philomena (DePari) Romano. He graduated from Commerce High School and furthered his education at New England School of Accounting and earned his master's degree from at Clark University. Joe's accounting career spanned over forty years, starting with George A. Smith & Co., and retiring as Internal Auditor for the Lowell Five Savings Bank. He also proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Joseph was deeply committed to his wife Janice, his family, friends, and his faith. Joe was unfailingly kind and generous with a warmth he extended to everyone. He exemplified excellence in his profession with a passion and keen interest that never waned.
Joseph and Janice travelled extensively, enjoying all that the world had to offer. During retirement years they were "snowbirds", spending time both in Massachusetts and Florida. Joe and Janice were inseparable and truly partners in life and loved each other and family always. When you saw one you saw the other.
Joseph will be affectionately remembered and missed by his beloved wife of fifty eight years, Janice L.(Abysalh), a brother James and his partner Karen of Myrtle Beach, SC, a sister Ann Marie MacGrory of Worcester, his brothers-in-law, George C. Abysalh and wife Nancy of Dudley and Frank T. MacGrory of Lancaster, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, all whom he loved dearly and treated as his own.
Joseph was a member of The National Association of Accountants, Massachusetts Bankers Association, The Ancient and Honorable Artillery of Massachusetts, the Selective Service Board and Worcester Art Museum.
There are no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Joe's Mass of Christian burial Saturday, November 21st at 11 am, in St Anne's church, 130 Boston Turnpike Rd. COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing will apply. Burial in St John's Cemetery will be private.
Memorial contributions in his name can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, P.O.Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.www.mercadantefuneral.com