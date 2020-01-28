|
|
Joseph W. Ross, 90
UXBRIDGE - Joseph W. Ross, 90, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tues. Jan. 28, 2020. A loving husband and father of 8, he was the beloved husband of 49 years to Olive (Seagrave) Ross.
Joseph is also survived by his children: William Ross and his wife Katherine of Uxbridge, Jo-Ann Brannan and her husband John of Blackstone, Irene Croteau and her husband Normand of Cumberland, RI, Brian Ross and his wife Beverly of Baltimore, MD, Paula James and her husband Kevin of Gainesville, VA, Glenn Ross and his wife Aaina of Randallstown, MD; also his two sisters: Lorraine Lavallee of Uxbridge and Shirley Griffith of Blackstone; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. Joe was also the father of the late Nancy Lanagan, and Alan Ross.
Joe was born in Uxbridge, the son of the late Exziphir and Annette (Savage) Ross. He attended Uxbridge schools. Following his tour in the U.S. Navy as an Airplane Mechanic, he began his long career as an auto and small engine mechanic. He enjoyed woodworking, and tinkering with lawnmowers at home, going out to breakfast with his daughters on Sundays, and being a great-grandfather. A family man, known for his great sense of humor, Joe was loved by all.
His funeral will be held on Fri. Jan. 31st from Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge with a service in the funeral home at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Uxbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Thurs. Jan. 30th from 4-8 PM & prior to the funeral home service on Fri. from 9:30-10:30 AM. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020