Joseph L. Rossetti, 95
Worcester - Joseph L. Rossetti, 95, passed away serenely at home, as was his wish, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, with loved ones near.
He was born, December 2, 1923, in Worcester, son of Domenica (Mangano) and Vincenzo Rossetti, who emigrated from Acri, Italy.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Ingrid (Knapp) Rossetti; two sons, Peter Rossetti, Ronald Rossetti and wife, Anne; and a daughter Lynne Rossetti.
Known as Morfar and Grampie to his five grandchildren, he leaves Andrew Rossetti and wife Meghan, Anna Jones and husband Austin, Daniel Rossetti, Kai Griffiths,and Nikki Rossetti; and three great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Drew Rossetti, and Henry Jones.
He is survived by two brothers, Philip and Alfred Rossetti, sister-in-law, Marjorie Rossetti, former daughters-in-law, Patsy Green-Rossetti, and Paisley Rossetti; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was predeceased by brothers, Julian, John and Frank Rossetti, sisters Emma LaPlume, Beatrice Ambrose, Florence Mierzejewski, and Estelle LaPrade; parents- in-law, George and Anna Knapp, brother-in-law, John Knapp and wife Marita.
Educated at Commerce High School and Worcester Junior College, Joseph then proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard from 1944-1946. He was stationed on the USCGC Campbell and traveled the world. Serving many years, bravely, as a Worcester firefighter; he also worked as a tax preparer, and later for ADP. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Greendale Retired Men's Club, YMCA/Silver Sneakers, and served as treasurer for the Vasa Order, Nordic Lodge.
A humble, affectionate man, and true example of the Greatest Generation, he put family first, in whom he instilled his excellent work ethic and integrity. He was known as a great dancer and "sharp dresser" in his day. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, especially to Sweden and Italy, watching sports with his sons and grandchildren, swimming, tending his lawn and garden, family feasts, and lately, just feeling the sun on his face.
We express deep gratitude to his very special home caregivers, Salmon Hospice, and Briarwood.
A calling hour will be held on Saturday, March 16, from 12:00pm-1:00pm, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm, at Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln Street, Worcester. Burial will be at a later date. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019