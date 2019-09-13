|
|
Joseph William Ryan, 71
Springvale, ME - On Wednesday September 11, 2019, Joseph William Ryan, father of five, passed away at the age of 71.
Joseph was born June 3, 1941 in Chelsea, MA to Leo Ryan and Agnes Dolan. He served our country honorably as a US Marine in the Vietnam War from May 1967 to May 1971.
Joseph loved his family and two grand kids more than life itself; MaKayla Beaudoin age 6, daughter of Jason and Jennifer Beaudoin, and Thomas Ryan age 14, son of Robert Ryan and Corinna House. There was not a day that went by that he did not ask about his family. He had an extremely funny sense of humor and loved to collect antique cars. He will leave a deep void in our hearts forever and will never be forgotten.
Joseph left behind 2 sons, Jody Ryan and his wife Sheri Ryan of Noth Oxford, MA, Robert Ryan and his fiance Corinna House of Sanford, ME; His three daughters, Renee Ryan of Saco, ME, LaRena Ryan of Long Beach, CA and Jennifer Beaudoin and son-in-law Jason Beaudoin of Dolores, CO.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Springvale, ME with his family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019