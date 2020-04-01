Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
Joseph Sabatalo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Sabatalo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Sabatalo


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Sabatalo Obituary
Joseph M. Sabatalo, 92

Worcester - Joseph M. Sabatalo, 92 a lifelong resident of Worcester passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.

Joseph was born in Worcester, one of five children of Angelo F. and Florence G. (DePalma) Sabatalo, and graduated from Worcester Boys Trade as a welder. Joseph served in the US Army stationed at the Citadel in Ca. Upon discharge and return home he opened his own welding company, then began a career as a master welder at Wyman Gordon Co. A member of the AFL-CIO United Steelworkers Union local he was elected and served as the longest tenured Union trustee. Joseph worked over 40 years for the Wyman-Gordon Company Worcester Plant before retiring.

Joseph is survived by a brother, Richard J. Sabatalo of Auburn; many nieces, nephews and extended family members who were instrumental in his life. A brother, Angelo R. Sabatalo and two sisters Angela R. DiVirgilio and Teresa S. DeMalia predeceased him.

Joseph was a member of Our Lady of Loreto Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, family dinners, candlepin bowling, watching television and sports. He was a politically savvy, motivated man and helped on Democratic campaigns in Worcester and Massachusetts, was a strong supporter of the 2nd amendment and a member of the NRA. Joe was very generous with his love, time and resources, and helped anyone he could.

The family would like to thank the staff at Care One in Millbury for their compassionate care during his stay.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, funeral services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -