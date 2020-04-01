|
Joseph M. Sabatalo, 92
Worcester - Joseph M. Sabatalo, 92 a lifelong resident of Worcester passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.
Joseph was born in Worcester, one of five children of Angelo F. and Florence G. (DePalma) Sabatalo, and graduated from Worcester Boys Trade as a welder. Joseph served in the US Army stationed at the Citadel in Ca. Upon discharge and return home he opened his own welding company, then began a career as a master welder at Wyman Gordon Co. A member of the AFL-CIO United Steelworkers Union local he was elected and served as the longest tenured Union trustee. Joseph worked over 40 years for the Wyman-Gordon Company Worcester Plant before retiring.
Joseph is survived by a brother, Richard J. Sabatalo of Auburn; many nieces, nephews and extended family members who were instrumental in his life. A brother, Angelo R. Sabatalo and two sisters Angela R. DiVirgilio and Teresa S. DeMalia predeceased him.
Joseph was a member of Our Lady of Loreto Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, family dinners, candlepin bowling, watching television and sports. He was a politically savvy, motivated man and helped on Democratic campaigns in Worcester and Massachusetts, was a strong supporter of the 2nd amendment and a member of the NRA. Joe was very generous with his love, time and resources, and helped anyone he could.
The family would like to thank the staff at Care One in Millbury for their compassionate care during his stay.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, funeral services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020