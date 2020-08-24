1/1
Joseph Saliba
1956 - 2020
Joseph Z. Saliba Jr 64

Clearwater, FL - Joseph Z. Saliba, age 64, died at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL on August 23, 2020. He was a graduate of Burncoat High School in Worcester, MA. Mr. Saliba lived in Clearwater and is married to Karin Setterlund of Holden MA. He worked his whole life in the automotive industry and was a master technician specializing in heavy collision, automotive electrical and mechanical

Mr. Saliba is survived by his wife, Karin, his son, Philip Saliba of Worcester MA, and two grandchildren Benjamin & Daniel Saliba. He is also survived by his sister Jan Saliba as well as several, nephews, cousins and many friends.

There will be no services held and any donations can be made to the American Cancer Society


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
