Joseph "Gig" Salvatore
WORCESTER - Joseph "Gig" Salvatore, 92, of Worcester, died after a period of declining health, and complications of COVID-19 on Thursday, April 23rd at St. Mary Health Care Center. He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. (Dionne) Salvatore; his daughter, Donna Lorusso and her husband, Ronald of Worcester; two sons, Joseph Salvatore, Jr. of Ormand Beach, FL and Carl Salvatore and his wife, Pattie of Worcester; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. Joseph was predeceased by his son David, a granddaughter, Ashlie and eight brothers and sisters.
He was born in Shrewsbury, the son of Clement and Angeline (Izzi) Salvatore; and had served in the U. S. Army during World War II and the Korean War. In 1992, Joseph retired from Flexcon as a supervisor; and had previously worked at Brown Shoe for 25 years.
Joseph's family extends their heartfelt thanks to all the staff at St. Mary Health Care Center for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Joseph and his family.
Due to the pandemic, funeral services and burial in Notre Dame Cemetery will be private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020