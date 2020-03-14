|
Joseph Schwartz, Jr. 88
HOLDEN - Joseph Michael Schwartz, Jr., 88, of the Jefferson section of Holden, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Joe was born in Worcester, the son of Joseph M. and Ingrid (Erickson) Schwartz, and lived in Holden since 1961. He attended Worcester schools and graduated from Worcester Boys Trade. He served his country as a Sargent in the Army National Guard. Joe's career was in the tool and die industry working for Holden Plastics Corp. in Worcester, New England Hardboard and Hollander and Johnson, retiring at the age of 67.
He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a Past Master and secretary of the Rufus Putnam Lodge of Masons in Rutland. He also held memberships with the Scottish Rite Bodies of Worcester and the Massachusetts Consistory. He was also a member of the Greendale Retired Men's Golf League.
Joe was very proud that his father, Joe, was the founder of the Joe Schwartz Little League in Worcester and instilled with him the excitement of baseball.
Fishing was an important part of his life. He was known for creating handmade fly tying at home. He fished at the Quabbin with his family, and one time won first place by catching the biggest Walleye, a proud title he held for three years. His family will always cherish the memories they had during their annual vacations to Dennis Port on Cape Cod, especially the sunsets over the Bass River.
In his later years, Joe's passion was finished carpentry, where he made gifts for his family.
Joe leaves his sweetheart wife of 65 years, Ellen Ann Elizabeth (Johanson) Schwartz; three sons, Gary M. Schwartz and his wife, June of Spencer, Karl E. Schwartz and Tammy of Holden, and Bryan J. Schwartz and his wife, Kimberly of Rutland; a brother, David Schwartz and his wife, Cathy of Florida; and six grandchildren he adored, Kelly, Emily, Ashley, Joseph, Erika and Joshua. Two brothers, Paul and Buddy Schwartz, predeceased him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 4 to 7 pm on Monday, March 16, in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden, with a Masonic Service by the Rufus Putnam Lodge of Masons at 6:30 p.m. during calling hours. A funeral service honoring and celebrating Joe's life will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, March 17, at the funeral home with burial following in Grove Cemetery, Holden.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Notre Dame Hospice, 555 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020