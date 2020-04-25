Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Joseph Sherer


1961 - 2020
Joseph Sherer Obituary
Joseph Sherer, 59

Worcester - Joseph Sherer, 59 of Worcester, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 after a valiant fight from end-stage renal disease.

Joseph was born in Worcester, a son of the late Earl J. Sherer, Sr. and Antoinette M. (Fasano) Sherer, where he attended Worcester Schools.

Joseph is survived by a brother, Carl Sherer with whom he lived; a sister, Rose Marie Sherer of Shrewsbury; a niece and nephew, Melissa and Steven Serra both of Worcester. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by two brothers, Earl J. Sherer, Jr. and Paul R. Sherer and a sister, Mary Ann Serra.

Services for Joseph will be held privately. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations in Joseph's memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

To share your thoughts and memories of Joseph, please visit his guestbook at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
