|
|
Joseph D. Siemaszko, 95
Worcester - Joseph D. Siemaszko, 95, of Worcester passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29.
Joe was a man of integrity, diligence, ingenuity, and patience. He proudly served our nation in World War II as a sergeant in the Army Air Corps and later was an active member of the Polish American Veterans.
A 1942 graduate of Worcester Boy's Trade High School, Joe studied cabinet making and then became a lifelong carpenter in the building construction industry. He retired in 1986 having worked as a member of Carpenters Local 107. He was noted for his meticulous craftsmanship, and many of the homes of family and friends benefited from his remarkable skill. Never without a current project, Joe built and restored furniture, created wood carvings and paintings, and continually improved his home.
Joseph was married to Victoria (Jacewicz) Siemaszko for 61 years until her death in 2010. He is survived by his daughter, Marsha Bombard, her husband, Paul, and their family. He also leaves a sister, Helen Lebel and many nieces and nephews. Born in Worcester, he was the son of Daniel and Tekla (Sniegowski) Siemaszko. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Jane Luikey, and brothers Stanley, Benjamin, Vincent, and Teddy.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Veterans, Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605 or to a .
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 3, followed by burial at Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Henry-Dirsa Funeral Home, 33 Ward St. in Worcester from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Wednesday prior to the Mass.
www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 30 to July 1, 2019