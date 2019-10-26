|
|
Joseph R. St. Martin, 85
WORCESTER - Joseph R. St. Martin, 85 of Worcester, passed away peacefully in the comforts of his home on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Joseph was born in Worcester and grew up in Cherry Valley, a son of the late Napoleon and Emma M. (Robidoux) St. Martin. He graduated from Worcester Boys Trade. Joseph was an electrician for General Motors for over 30 years before he retired. In his spare time, Joseph enjoyed working in his yard to make it beautiful, something he took pride in; building things, teaching his nieces and nephews how things worked and loved going to Maine. Joseph was a simple and quiet man who you could always count on if you needed something. He would drop what he was doing to go and help anyone.
Joseph is survived by his beloved wife and best friend for the past 60 years, Angela M. (Denicola) St. Martin; his daughter, Sabrina St. Martin with whom he and his wife lived with; several nieces and nephews including his nephew, Matthew Jeniski of Oxford who he spent a lot of quality time with. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by two brothers, Napoleon and Lawrence St. Martin; a sister, Alexina Wiggins.
The St. Martin family would like to thank the Jewish Home Hospice team especially his nurse Rachel for the outstanding care and compassion given to Joseph in his final days.
Joseph's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 12 noon in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd., Worcester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. A period of calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 29th from 10-11:15 am in the funeral home prior to departure for his funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. To share your thoughts and memories of Joseph, please visit his personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019