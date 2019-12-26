|
|
Joseph J. Statuta, Jr.
Shrewsbury - On the morning of Christmas Eve 2019, Joseph James Statuta, Jr. left his earthly home on Lake Quinsigamond at age 75 following a brief illness and hospitalization.
Joe was born in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1944, as the eldest child of Joseph J. and Mildred Statuta. He attended various local schools including North High and subsequently graduated from Worcester State Teachers' College. He taught briefly before he started his successful insurance career with State Mutual Life Assurance and later Lincoln National, qualifying early and often for the Million Dollar Round Table- a prestigious industry recognition.
As a child, Joe was part of the Worcester Boys Club swim team, competing nationally and internationally, and he held a long time relay record for the 200m Freestyle. Joe loved the Patriots, the Red Sox and all things Boston. Joe was an avid golfer and skier, passing on his passion for sports to his children and grandchildren. He loved to travel, cook, and play cribbage weekly. He was a natural at trivia, completing daily crosswords, sudokus, and being everyone's go-to resource for geography and US history facts. Joe's presence filled a room- his booming voice matched by his 6'2" stature would be found at the center of a crowd, telling his memorable stories and jokes. As much as he loved entertaining a room full of friends, his favorite audience was undeniably his four grandchildren who lovingly knighted him "Papa Joe" forevermore. He and Patricia loved to travel and socialize with their friends.
Joe is survived by his devoted life partner, Patricia Marrone of Boylston, MA; two wonderful children, a son, Jason Statuta and his wife Siobhan, and a daughter, Nicole Artz, and her husband Jed. He is also survived by his four grandchildren who were so cherished by him: Madelyn, Keegan, Annabelle and Thomas; additionally he is survived by his three sisters: Elizabeth Baker, Carolyn Reynolds, and Priscilla Feeney; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him dearly.
There are no calling hours. A public Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Monday, December 30 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Worcester (please go directly to church). Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Joe's name to the , by visiting .
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, Worcester, is assisting his family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019