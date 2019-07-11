|
Joseph P. Sullivan, Sr., 92
WORCESTER - Joseph P. "Sully" Sullivan, Sr, 92, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Worcester, son of the late John J. and Julia J. (O'Meara) Sullivan. Joe graduated from St. John's High School in 1945 where he was known as "Snuffy" and was inducted into the St. John's Hall of Fame. He then proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a longtime member of Ascension-St. John's Church. Joe retired as Captain from the Worcester County Sheriff's Department in 1992 after 30 years of service, where he oversaw the agricultural and farming program at the Worcester County Jail and House of Corrections.
Sully was an avid golfer and New England sports fan. He was always there to cheer on the Red Sox and Patriots with his family and friends. He was a member of the Vernon Hill American Legion Post #435. Sully enjoyed his many trips to Hampton Beach throughout his life. Above all, Joe was a family man, spending time with his children and grandchildren was what he loved the most. "Papa" or "Grampa" as he was affectionately known, attended all of the grandchildren's activities, sports and recitals.
Joe and his beloved wife, Mary T. (McDermott) Sullivan just celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, July 9th. Besides Mary, he will be dearly missed by their five children; Joseph P. Sullivan, Jr and his wife Gloria, Margaret M. McKenna and her husband Thomas, Edward P. Sullivan and his wife Carol, Kathleen M. Crowley and her husband Kevin and Daniel F. Sullivan and his wife Lisa, 14 grandchildren, Shauna Hoffey and husband Thomas, Kara Goodier and husband Keith, Joseph P. Sullivan, III, Gianna Caprioli, Alexia McKenna, Michaela, Kaitlin, Patrick and Michael Sullivan, Conor, Shamus and Julia Crowley, and Anthony and Nina Sullivan and three great grandchildren; Shaelin Hoffey and Dakota and Gabriella Goodier. He is also survived by his sister, Ann M. Sullivan and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Daniel F. Sullivan and John J. Sullivan, Jr. and his wife Marguerite Sullivan, and a sister, Margaret Claire Sullivan.
The Sullivan family would like to thank Mary Garrity and Melissa Ladroga for the wonderful care and support they provided.
Joe's Funeral will be held on Monday, July 15th from Callahan Fay & Caswell Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. John's Church, 490 Temple Street. Burial with military honors to follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Visiting hours to celebrate and honor Joe's life are Sunday, July 14th from 2 until 5pm in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the St. John's Food for the Poor Program, 20 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 11 to July 12, 2019