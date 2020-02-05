|
Joseph D. Tagg, 80
Oxford - On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, Joseph D. Tagg, 80, of Oxford loving husband and father of three passed away at home surrounded by his family. Joseph was born on May 4, 1939 in Fitchburg, MA to Neno and Carmeline Tagliaferri. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Constance (Desaulniers) Tagg, sons Michael Tagg and his wife Debra (DiDonato) Tagg, Mark Tagg and his wife Ellen (Doherty) Tagg and his daughter, Pamela Fitzpatrick and her husband Paul Fitzpatrick. He was the proud grandfather of Elizabeth Siembida and husband Adam, Emily Vivlamore and husband Robert, Kathryn Namenyi and husband Nathaniel, Benjamin Fitzpatrick, Nicholas Tagg, Joseph Fitzpatrick, Kristin Tagg, and Joseph Fusco and the loving great grandfather of Sophia and Jaxson Vivlamore. He leaves sister, Norma Caron and brother, John Tagg. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister, Nancy Genelli.
Joseph entered the army in 1958 and reached the rank of sergeant. He owned Oxford Package Store and Tagg Realty. He was a dedicated Rotman's Furniture coworker. He loved the outdoors including skiing, hunting, fishing and was an avid golfer. When he was not traveling with his wife, he dedicated his time to the St. Roch's Cemetery and Finance Committees, the Bishop's Fund, and the Eucharistic Ministry. He was a member of the Lions Club, Serra Club, Knights of Columbus, Oxford Men's Softball League and on the Board of Trustees at The Barton Center for Diabetes.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main Street Oxford, followed by a Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at St. Roch Cemetery in Oxford. Calling hours are Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Roch's Church, 334 Main Street, Oxford, MA 01540 or the Barton Center, PO Box 356, N. Oxford, MA 01537.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020