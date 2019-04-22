|
Joseph Turini, 62
Clinton - Joseph Turini, 62, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Parsons Hill Nursing Center in Worcester following a period of declining health. He is survived by two brothers, Robert Turini & wife Julie; and Thomas Turini, all of Clinton; nieces & nephews, Kara, Michael, Christopher, Andrew, Melina, and Thomas; extended family, notably Frances "Toolie" Janosco; and Rev. Paul Oberg; and several close friends. He is pre-deceased by his twin brother James Turini, and brother Michael Turini.
Joseph was born in Clinton to the late Louis & Lois (Johnson) Turini. He attended Clinton schools and worked with his family business and later in construction. Having always marched to the beat of his own drum, Joe found happiness in both simple and guilty pleasures. He may now rest easy and will forever remain in the loving memory of family and friends. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Reservoir Pines Cemetery, Clinton, with a calling hour prior from 12-1PM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2019