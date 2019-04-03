|
Joseph "Don" Violette, Sr., 82
SOUTHERN PINES, NC - Joseph "Don" Violette, Sr., 82 of Southern Pines, passed away on April 2, 2019 at FirstHealth Hospice House.
Joseph was born February 23, 1938 in Van Buren, Maine, the son of Placide & Pricilla (Boudreau) Violette of Portland, ME.
Don was known for his craft as carpenter and owner of Violette Bros., Inc. Originally partnered with his brother Harold Violette. He touched many as he built homes in the communities where he lived in Shrewsbury, MA and Pinehurst, NC. He also loved to play golf with his sons and grandsons.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold F. Violette and Leo James "Jimmy" Violette; and one sister, Marie Cushing.
Don leaves his wife of 61 years, Yvonne A. (Dussault) Violette and his three children and their families, Joseph Violette, Jr., Kevin Violette and his wife Karen, and Cynthia (Violette) Loiseau and her husband Ken. He also leaves seven grandchildren, Philip & Jackie Violette, Danny, Mikey & Alex Violette and Nicole & Krista Loiseau. He also leaves behind two sisters Arlene Freeman and Rachel Corbett of Portland, ME. He also loved his many nephews and nieces; Kenny, Mark, Karen, Lisa, Peter, Bruce, Patty, Iris, Shawn, Christopher & Jennifer, Nadeen & Victor, all so special to "Uncle Don".
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM at Chiampa Funeral Home- 5 Church Road. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Ann's Catholic Church with burial following at Mountain View Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines. Online condolences may be left at:
www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019