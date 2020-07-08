1/1
Joseph Walne
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph V. Walne, 87

AUBURN - Joseph V. "Uncle Joe" Walne, 87, longtime Auburn resident, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Tuesday July 7, 2020.

Born and raised in Worcester, he was one of three boys born to the late Peter and Mary (Lapinskas) Walne. Uncle Joe attended and graduated from South High School and Worcester Boys' Trade, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He served proudly for several years, until his honorable discharge. Returning to Massachusetts, Joe settled in Auburn, the town that he would call 'home' for the next sixty years. He began working at Table Talk Pies as a custodian, later working at George J. Meyer Manufacturing Company. Joe dedicated many years of his career as custodian to the Auburn School District, and retired from Auburn High School.

He especially enjoyed fishing, visiting casinos, and traveling to Las Vegas.

Uncle Joe, as he was affectionately known, leaves behind his niece, Caryl A. Walne of Oxford; his nephew, Peter J. Walne and his wife Anna, also of Oxford; two great nephews, Philip Walne of Maryland, and Christopher Walne of Oxford. In addition to both of his parents, Joe was predeceased by his brothers, Charles Lapinskas and Donald Walne; and his longtime companion, Shirley Flynn.

Joe received Meals on Wheels for many years and would like to show appreciation through memorial donations to the Friends of the Auburn Senior Center Association (FASCA), 4 Goddard Drive, Auburn, MA 01501, or to Elder Services of the Worcester Area (ESWA), 67 Millbrook Street, Worcester, MA 01606.

A graveside service for Uncle Joe will be held privately for his family.

The BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved