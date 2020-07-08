Joseph V. Walne, 87
AUBURN - Joseph V. "Uncle Joe" Walne, 87, longtime Auburn resident, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Tuesday July 7, 2020.
Born and raised in Worcester, he was one of three boys born to the late Peter and Mary (Lapinskas) Walne. Uncle Joe attended and graduated from South High School and Worcester Boys' Trade, after which he enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He served proudly for several years, until his honorable discharge. Returning to Massachusetts, Joe settled in Auburn, the town that he would call 'home' for the next sixty years. He began working at Table Talk Pies as a custodian, later working at George J. Meyer Manufacturing Company. Joe dedicated many years of his career as custodian to the Auburn School District, and retired from Auburn High School.
He especially enjoyed fishing, visiting casinos, and traveling to Las Vegas.
Uncle Joe, as he was affectionately known, leaves behind his niece, Caryl A. Walne of Oxford; his nephew, Peter J. Walne and his wife Anna, also of Oxford; two great nephews, Philip Walne of Maryland, and Christopher Walne of Oxford. In addition to both of his parents, Joe was predeceased by his brothers, Charles Lapinskas and Donald Walne; and his longtime companion, Shirley Flynn.
Joe received Meals on Wheels for many years and would like to show appreciation through memorial donations to the Friends of the Auburn Senior Center Association (FASCA), 4 Goddard Drive, Auburn, MA 01501, or to Elder Services of the Worcester Area (ESWA), 67 Millbrook Street, Worcester, MA 01606.
A graveside service for Uncle Joe will be held privately for his family.
The BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com