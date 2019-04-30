Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Robert J Miller Funeral Home
366 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-0045
Joseph F. White, Jr., 79

Webster - Joseph F. White, Jr., 79, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Harrington Health Care at Hubbard after being stricken at home.

He leaves behind his former wife and caregiver, Constance (Endicott) 'Connie' White; 3 children, Joseph F. White, III and his fiancé Danielle Crescione of Springfield, Wendy A. White and her fiancé Gene of Springfield and Michael G. White and his wife Kelly of Lunenburg; a brother, Pastor Bruce Lee White of Webster; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grand -children as well as several cousins.

Joe was born April 15, 1940 in Webster, son of the late Joseph F. and Marguerite M. (Patenaude) White, Sr. and was raised in Webster, lived in East Longmeadow from 1965-2008, before returning back to Webster.

He was a 1958 graduate of Bartlett High School, and was inducted into the Bartlett Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012, he graduated from Notre Dame University in 1962 and the Warton School of Finance in 1964.

He was a former portfolio manager for investments at MA. Mutual, and then Director of Opportunity House from 1975-2005, the assistant director of Friends of the Homeless, and "Friend of Bill W"

Joe enjoyed coin collecting, trading stocks and investing and as a speculator, and loved to write and public speaking.

Calling hours will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4-7pm at the ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St., Webster followed by a Service in the funeral home at 7 pm.

Burial will be private at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Friends of the Homeless, 755 Worthington St., Springfield, MA. 01105.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit:

RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
