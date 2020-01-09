Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
508-753-4211
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Joseph F. R. Willett, 85

PALM COAST, FL - Joseph F. R. Willett, 85, of Palm Coast, formerly of Worcester died on Sunday January 5, 2020. His wife of 61 years, Marion J. (Nevers) Willett died in 2016.

He leaves his children, John, David and Theresa, 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Joseph was predeceased by two sons, Paul F. and Robert A. Joseph was born in Worcester, a son of Eugene and Aldea (Boutote) Willett and lived there for most of his life before moving to Florida a few years ago.

Mr. Willett was a machinist and worked many years before he retired. He was a member of St. Stephen's Church in Worcester.

The funeral will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., Worcester with a Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton St., Worcester. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours in the funeral home are Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
