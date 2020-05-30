Josephine Desimone 97
Worcester - Josephine (Mancini) Desimone, 97 of Worcester, a wonderful mother and grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep at home Thursday, May 28, 2020 joining in heaven her husband Anthony Desimone Sr. who passed away in 1982.
Josey was born in Worcester, daughter of Italian immigrants Domenic and Carmella (Ciuffreda) Mancini.
Since the opening of the Suffolk street neighborhood store, John and Son, there has been a little feisty Italian lady named "Josey" behind the counter. Besides her family serving the needs of John and Son, neighborhood customers and working alongside her son Desi, it was one of Josey's greatest joys in her life of 97 years. If you came into the Store, Josey greeted you like you were one of her best friends, always smiling and making you feel special. She knew exactly how to make the perfect sandwich and always wanted customers to leave with a smile on their face. Josey showed up for work at the store rain or shine, sick or healthy, she never wanted to miss a day. When Josey was not at the store, she could be found at the casino, buying scratch tickets or being with her grandchildren. She truly loved life. John and Son has lost a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed dearly, but we will celebrate her 97 years of life.
Josephine is survived by her dear family, her devoted son and daughter in law, Anthony "Desi" Desimone, Jr and his wife Sandra of Northborough; three grandchildren, Laurie Riedel and her husband Rick, Melissa Farrell and her husband Michael, Stephen Desimone and his wife Regan; seven great grandchildren, Anthony, Pierce, Cassidy, Jack, Sean, Nora and Ava; Many nieces, nephews, extended family and store customers who loved her. Four brothers, Pat, Matteo (who was killed in WWII) Frank and Peter Mancini, and three sisters, Nardina Romano, Mary Volpe and Louisa Federico all predeceased her.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 1st at 11 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Due to the COVID restrictions, her service can be viewed at www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Care Hospice, 120 Thomas Street Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.