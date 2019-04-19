Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
96 S Barre Rd
Barre, MA 01005
(508)-867-3604
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
96 S Barre Rd
Barre, MA 01005
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St.Thomas A Becket Church
Vernon Ave.
St.Thomas A Becket Church Vernon Ave. South Barre., MA
Josephine E. (Daley) McGee, 91

BARRE - Josephine E. (Daley) McGee, 91, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019 in St.Vincent Hospital. She is predeceased by her husband of 33 years Lawrence McGee in 1981; 4 sisters and 4 brothers. Josephine leaves 2 sons Lawrence T. McGee & his wife Becky of Oakham and Thomas A. McGee & his wife Marianne of Barre; 3 grandchildren Larry, Megan and Joe; 7 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and her best friends Jack and Noy. Josephine was born in Manchester, CT. the daughter of Barney and Eva (Petraitis) Daley. She enjoyed gardening,cooking and baking. The funeral for Josephine will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 with a Mass at 11:30AM in St.Thomas A Becket Church Vernon Ave. South Barre. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 9:30-11:00AM prior to the Mass in Pillsbury Funeral Home 96 S.Barre Rd. Barre. Burial will be in Glen Valley Cemetery in Barre.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
