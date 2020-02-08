|
|
Josephine (Rose) Fitch
Clinton - Josephine Fitch passed away peacefully with her loving family in attendance early Thursday evening at her home. Wife, Mum, Mummy, Aunt, Sister, Grammy-Jo, urged others to be good to each other, at what we do, and how we lived our lives. Josephine leaves behind her loving husband of 54 years, Paul W. Fitch of Clinton, younger sister Victoria Rose of Clinton, son Jonathan and his wife Fedencia of Princeton, son Paulie and his wife Diana of Leominster, and daughter Mary Elizabeth of East Sandwich, MA. Grammy-Jo has two wonderful grandchildren Elizabeth Rose and Nicholas Sean who she worried over, loved, doted on, and supported in all their accomplishments. Josephine also leaves behind a large family of cousins, nieces, nephews, goddaughters and godsons. She was predeceased by her older sister Christine in 2018.
Josephine was born January 7, 1945. Josephine, Vicky, and Christine were raised by their parents, Philomena and Victor Rose. Family Christmas cards were adorned with photos of "The 5 Roses." Her father died young and her Mom continued raising this extraordinary woman. Josephine grew up on the Acre in Clinton. She taught her kids about Maffei's field, Clamshell Pond, and The Nashua River Town Beach. She attended Our Lady of the Rosary grammar school and was a graduate of Hudson Catholic High School and Quinsigmond Community College. Josephine made everything beautiful. She had a gift for style, color, arrangement and purpose. Her home was filled with antiques that caught her eye, receiving her special care for restoration. She also had an unstoppable work ethic when it came to her jobs, home, and family. Josephine quietly volunteered for many organizations and causes, notably Town Election Day, Clinton Library, Clinton Community Theatre, Partners in Charity, , and The Sierra Club. She traveled the world with her perfect match and husband, Paul. Mom's home and gardens were a constant work in progress that she and Paul worked together on. It was always about balance and simple beauty; where form followed function. She loved Cape Cod, especially helping Mary achieve her dream cape house by the beach. Mom was generous, kind, beautiful, and gracious in all she did. When asked what we can do for her, she said, "Be good to each other." In accordance with her wishes, family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Josephine Fitch while attending calling hours from 4 until 7PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Josephine Fitch to: -P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, 2020